Niger police seize 440 pounds of cocaine from mayor of town

Nearly 200 bricks of cocaine were apprehended in Agadez over the weekend from the official vehicle of the mayor of Fachi, a trading center about 400 kilometers (250 miles) north of Agadez, according to a statement from Niger’s Central Office for the Repression of Illicit Drug Trafficking.

The mayor and his driver were taken to Niamey, Niger's capital, for questioning and officials are pursuing another suspect believed to be involved in the smuggling, the statement said, adding that European Union agents are also involved.