BreakingNews
Ross Schools to face major decisions as funding in question
journal-news logo
X

Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem

Nation & World
50 minutes ago
Hip hop star Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for the latest addition to the official soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Hip hop star Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for the latest addition to the official soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar.

The single “Tukoh Taka,” with lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic, was released on Friday, two days ahead of the start of the tournament.

It’s the latest in a series of songs by artists from around the world released as part of FIFA’s official soundtrack of the 2022 World Cup.

Maluma and Myriam Fares will perform at the opening of the FIFA fan festival in Doha on Saturday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
2
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
3
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
4
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
5
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top