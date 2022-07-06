Nick Kyrgios reaches 1st Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon

Worth noting, too, is how well Kyrgios has been playing. His serve, in particular, is among the best in the game, regularly topping 130 mph, and he pounded 17 aces against Garin while getting broken just once — in the very first game, at love.

His big forehands are terrific, too, but little else is conventional about Kyrgios. One example: “I don’t have a coach,” Kyrgios said with a smile. “I would never put that burden on someone.”

In Friday's semifinals, Kyrgios will face either No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal or No. 11 Taylor Fritz, who were playing each other at Centre Court on Wednesday. The other semifinal will be No. 1 Novak Djokovic against No. 9 Cam Norrie.

The women's semifinals Thursday will be 2019 champion Simona Halep against No. 17 Elena Rybakina, and No. 3 Ons Jabeur against unseeded Tatjana Maria.

Halep advanced by eliminating No. 20 Amanda Anisimova of the United States 6-2, 6-4, and Rybakina came back to defeat Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

