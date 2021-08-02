Running mates: Chubb, Browns sign 3-year extension

Chubb has already rushed for 3,557 yards and 28 touchdowns in three seasons, and there's no reason to think he won't keep rolling.

But what separates Chubb from other backs, and from most players, is his selflessness and impeccable work ethic.

“He doesn’t say much, and I think that sometimes seems like he’s not a leader in that regard, and that couldn’t be farther from the truth,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He’s a leader in his action.”

Moments after reports surfaced Saturday that Chubb and the Browns had reached agreement on the deal, several of his teammates, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and All- Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, posted congratulatory messages on social media.

The outpouring meant a lot to Chubb — a man of action, and few words.

"That’s who I am, and it shows that people are taking notice of my approach of how I do things," Chubb said before practice. "I don’t really talk much. I go out there and I work and it says a lot that guys notice it and guys appreciate it and the team appreciates it because that’s who I am, so they accept me for who I am.”

In Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have a 1-2 running back combo unlike any in the league. Hunt publicly campaigned for the team to sign Chubb, and now wants to be rewarded for his loyalty.

“Yeah, Kareem said Wagyu steaks on me,” Chubb said with a smile. “That’s all he keeps saying. I know he’s excited, and I’m excited too.”

The path to his big payday wasn't an easy one for Chubb, who suffered a major knee injury in 2015 at Georgia. But he immersed himself into countless hours of grueling rehab that have paid off.

Over the weekend, Chubb posted old photos of his damaged knee on Instagram with the caption: “Came a long way."

Everything he wanted, everything he worked for came true.

“I can say it has now, but back then, it was a little blurry for me,” he said. “I wasn’t sure how things would turn out, if I’d ever be the same player or if I’d ever play again. So that’s just things I always hold onto in the back of my mind, just knowing where I came from and knowing where I want to be."

Cleveland is where he wants to be now, and it's why he's happy to have the contract situation wrapped up. Because he only signed for three years, Chubb will be in line for another extension when he's 28.

The Browns took Chubb with the No. 35 overall pick in 2018 and he's part of a draft class that includes Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward, both of whom are eligible for extensions. Chubb rushed for 996 yards as a rookie and 1,494 yards in 2019, second-most in the league.

He's a fan favorite in Cleveland, where his No. 24 jersey can be spotted around the city any time of year. During home games, fans chant “Chubb! Chubb!” urging Stefanski to call a running play for him any time the team nears the goal line.

Chubb, though, can score from anywhere and has TD runs of 88 and 92 yards. He’s also a solid receiver, and his 40-yard scoring reception in last year’s wild-card game helped seal the Browns’ 48-37 win over Pittsburgh.

Stefanski said signing a player like Chubb can reverberate through the organization.

“I’ve always said I want to keep everybody,” he said. "But certainly in moments like this when you reward a guy like Nick, I think it probably does send a good message.”

NOTES: S Ronnie Harrison remains sidelined with a hamstring issue and DE Takk McKinley is still out with an undisclosed illness. ... The Browns will practice in pads for the first time Tuesday.

