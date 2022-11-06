Nicaragua's ruling party hopes to expand in local elections

He said he hadn’t seen candidates caravanning around the city in the usual fashion or even banners advertising candidacies.

According to the Supreme Electoral Council, 153 mayors, as well as vice mayors and thousands of municipal council members, will be elected Sunday. At least 3.7 million Nicaraguans are eligible to vote.

The governing Sandinistas lead an alliance made up of eight parties, as well as Indigenous and religious movements supportive of the ruling party called “United Nicaragua Triumphs.”

In the capital, Sandinista Mayor Reyna Rueda, a close confidant of first lady and Vice President Rosario Murillo, is seeking reelection. She will face a candidate from the Liberal Constitutionalist Party, which is not part of the Sandinista alliance, but is dismissed by many in the opposition as a collaborator helping to create a facade of opposition.

Opposition groups have denounced irregularities ahead of the vote, among them the disappearance of more than 755,000 names from voter rolls without any explanation.

At the same time, the government decreed that people with expired identification documents will be allowed to vote.

A citizen observation group called Urnas Abiertas, or Open Ballot Boxes, said it had documented more than 700 instances of political violence, including targeted harassment and threats toward candidates or known opposition figures this year. It also said it knew of six arrests of opposition members in the past week.

A group of 13 opposition organizations in exile said in a statement Thursday that the election was a “farce” and just an effort by the government to install “an absolute dictatorial and single party regime.”

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights’ statement Friday said the government had excluded real opposition from these elections in a context of “government closure and co-optation of civic spaces and democratic participation.”