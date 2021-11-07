Nicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election in questioned vote

The other contenders on Sunday's ballot are little known politicians from minor parties seen as friendly with Ortega's Sandinista Front.

With little doubt as to the presidential election result, focus is already turning to what the international response will be as Ortega seeks to tighten his grip on power.

The United States and European Union have imposed sanctions against those in Ortega’s inner circle, but Ortega responded only by arresting more of his opponents.

On Friday, a senior U.S. State Department official, who spoke with reporters on the condition of anonymity, said the U.S. government was willing to consider additional targeted sanctions, but had tried to avoid measures that would more broadly impact the Nicaraguan people.

“It is very hard when you have a government that has very minimal goals that include remaining in power at any cost and disregarding the will of their own citizens or the needs of the citizens to retain that power,” the official said.

The Organization of American States has condemned Nicaragua’s holding of political prisoners and unwillingness to hold free and fair elections, but Ortega’s government has only railed against foreign interference.

The regional body will hold its annual general assembly in Guatemala later this week. Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico were among seven countries that abstained from a vote on a resolution last month in the OAS condemning the repression in Nicaragua.

In Nicaragua, polls were scheduled to close at 6 p.m. Sunday and the Supreme Electoral Council said the first partial results would be released around midnight. Provisional vote totals are expected Monday.

Some 30,000 police and soldiers were deployed to secure voting, according to the government.

AP writer Christopher Sherman in Mexico City contributed to this report.