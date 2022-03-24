Nicaragua's OAS ambassador: "free" after blasting government

His speech was soon on social media. Ortega's government issued a statement saying that McFields “does not represent us so none of his statements are valid.” On Thursday, the Nicaraguan government said that his appointment is “no longer in effect.”

Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election.

The OAS General Assembly had voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”

McFields, who is 46 and has lived in Washington D.C. since 2011, said on Thursday that he hadn't told anyone what he was about to do except his wife.

The Nicaraguan official said that around 2018, when Nicaragua was shaken by protests, he started thinking his government could do things differently. In that moment, however, he was a press attaché at the Nicaraguan embassy in Washington, he said.

Last fall, he said, he proposed to his government that it free political prisoners who were sick or old. He was told that wouldn't even be considered, he said.

The “last straw” was Tamara Davila's case, he said. Davila is a Nicaraguan activist who has been in jail for the last nine months, “without being able to hug his 5-year-old daughter.” McFields has a 5-year-old daughter himself, so he felt “moved” by her case.

“It broke me,” he said. “I started crying.”

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada announced in November that the Central American nation would withdraw from the OAS, complaining of its “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.

McFields, the first Afro-Nicaraguan to represent his country before the OAS, is a former journalist. He wouldn't say whether he has asked for asylum in the U.S. but he said the Ecuadorean government offered him asylum yesterday and he is considering all his options along with his family.

He also has a message for current Ortega officials.

“Lose your fear and don't lose your hope. Speak up because you don't agree. You are tired,” he said. “There is a tiredness, a profound sadness. There are officials who are leaving (the government) but they leave in silence.”