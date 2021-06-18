Nicaraguan government pursues NGO in widening crackdown

The Attorney General's Office said in a statement that arrest orders were issued for Humberto Belli, who served in the administration of former President Violeta Chamorro, and Gerardo Baltodano, owner of Café Soluble, for not appearing to provide statements as scheduled.

Baltodano is the brother of retired Gen. Alvaro Baltodano, who served in President Daniel Ortega's government as the director for the Free Trade Zone Corporation. Belli is the brother of well-known poet and novelist Gioconda Belli.