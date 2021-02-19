Nicaragua creates Ministry of Extraterrestrial Space Affairs

Social media users were quick to create memes of Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, dressed as astronauts, and of Nicaraguan police expropriating the moon, as Ortega has done with some buildings in Nicaragua that belonged to media outlets and civic groups he disagreed with.

Critics said the country does not have the money to spare for dreams of space exploration. It has yet to acquire any coronavirus vaccines and has been in a deep social and economic crisis since the government quashed mass protests in 2018.

The space agency is not be the first time Ortega has endorsed quixotic proposals. In 2014 he authorized a Chinese company to build a $50 billion canal across Nicaragua. The project has made little headway.

Human rights organizations, meanwhile, said Thursday that they will demand a “strong resolution” on Nicaragua's human rights situation at the Feb. 22 opening session of the U.N. Human Rights Council.

“Violations of human rights continue in Nicaragua, and they require a mission to visit the country and make recommendations for overcoming this challenges, and for the county to return to normality before the elections” next fall, said Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, the U.N. special investigator on the rights to peaceful assembly and association.

National elections are scheduled for Nov. 7. Ortega is expected to run for his fourth consecutive term as president since 2007, and his fifth in total, combined with his stint in power in 1979-1990, Nicaragua has already spent almost a quarter-century under Ortega's rule.

In recent months, Ortega’s government has proposed, passed and implemented a number of laws making it more difficult for nongovernmental organizations to operate.