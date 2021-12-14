NHL: Virus outbreak for 'Canes prompts postponement vs. Wild

In Vancouver, the Canucks canceled practice after two players tested positive for COVID-19 hours before a home game against Columbus.

Earlier Tuesday, the Boston Bruins placed forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in the COVID-19 protocol, meaning they’ll miss Tuesday night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights. If Marchand and Smith are required to isolate for 10 days, they would miss five more games before they are eligible to return for the Dec. 27 game against Pittsburgh in Boston.

For the Hurricanes, forwards Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov and Steven Lorentz and defenseman Ian Cole were placed in the protocol and must remain in Minnesota for “the time being.”

The team had to leave leading scorer Sebastian Aho, forward Seth Jarvis and an unidentified member of the training staff in Vancouver, where the three of them entered the protocol following a 2-1 loss on Sunday. Aho was scratched from the lineup against the Canucks because of what was announced as an illness.

That meant six players and one staff member entered the protocol in a 24-hour period. Hurricanes defensemen Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce also went in the COVID-19 protocol on Nov. 30 and have missed the last seven games.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said the team was “just trying to get by day to day right now.”

“Everyone did what they had to do,” he said. “We got vaccinated. We did our part. So you know, I don’t know what else there is to do. Guys are testing all the time. We’re masking up. It is what it is right now. Everybody’s getting this thing unfortunately. The good news is they’re not getting sick.”

The Minnesota game was set to cap a five-game road swing for the Hurricanes, who were due to return home and play Thursday against Detroit, Saturday against Los Angeles and Sunday against Nashville.

___

AP Sports Writer Aaron Beard in Raleigh, North Carolina, and The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho, right, celebrates his overtime goal against the Calgary Flames with Teuvo Teravainen in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Caption Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho, right, celebrates his overtime goal against the Calgary Flames with Teuvo Teravainen in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho, left, scores the on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during overtime in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Caption Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho, left, scores the on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during overtime in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand lets go with a shot against the New York Rangers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Caption Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand lets go with a shot against the New York Rangers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) Credit: Winslow Townson Credit: Winslow Townson