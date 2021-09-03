NHL to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season

Teams were informed this week of the rules for 2021-22, which were first reported by Sportsnet in Canada. It’s not clear yet how crossing the U.S.-Canada border will affect the season.

The NHL realigned last season to take the border out of the equation until late in the playoffs. The seven Canada-based teams only faced off against each other, and the 24 in the U.S. played a division-only 56-game schedule.

When the Canadiens faced Vegas and Tampa Bay in the final two rounds, players and staff traveling back and forth were put in a quarantined bubble when in Montreal, as part of an agreement with the Canadian federal government. The NHL held the entire 2020 playoffs in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, because of low virus case rates in those cities at the time.

