NHL set to resume after 6-day break; 3 more games postponed

In an effort to do just that, the league brought back “taxi squads,” a feature from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Each team will be able to keep up to six player on the taxi squad and can make more emergency recalls from the minors to make sure there are 18 skaters and two goaltenders available for every game.

“It’s what needed to happen,” Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. “With obviously what's going on, you’re going to have a lot of these issues, so that’s one way to take care of it have enough players around that you can keep playing. I think at the end of the day that’s what we’re trying to do: have a system in place that you can get guys into the lineup quickly.”

The league shut down for the annual Christmas break two days earlier than usual and extended it through Monday given the COVID-19 cases and spread of the delta and omicron variants.

