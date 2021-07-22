NHL roster freeze lifts, flat cap prompts money-saving moves

The Flyers can now go free agent shopping when the market opens next Wednesday after paying the price of 2022 second- and seventh-round picks to dump defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and his contract with the Coyotes. He counts $4.5 million against the cap for the next two seasons, which doesn't work for Philadelphia after acquiring top-pairing defender Ryan Ellis from Nashville.

"Our reality was pretty simple," Fletcher said. “We made the move we had to make.”

Gostisbehere, 28, could turn into a useful asset for the Coyotes either at the 2021 or 2022 trade deadline. GM Bill Armstrong said Gostisbehere "will be a solid addition to our blueline this season and will be a key power-play player for us.”

Forward Barclay Goodrow was a key penalty killer and grinder for Tampa Bay, playing a crucial role in winning back-to-back championships. The cap-strapped Lightning last weekend traded his rights to the Rangers, who on Thursday agreed to terms with Goodrow on a $21.6 million, six-year deal.

Among other moves, the Seattle Kraken traded forward Tyler Pitlick to Calgary for a 2022 fourth-round pick one day after taking Pitlick from the Coyotes in the expansion draft.

Of course, the cap moves won't end for a while. Pittsburgh all but gave forward Jared McCann away to Toronto last weekend while hoping to shed another contract in the expansion draft, and the Penguins became cap compliant when Seattle also took Brandon Tanev off their hands.

