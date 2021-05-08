NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the traveling party has been fully vaccinated. For a team with 56 members in its traveling party, 48 would need to be fully vaccinated.

The changes include loosened restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, testing frequency and mask-wearing and quarantine requirements. The league had maintained strict COVID-19 rules since the start of the season and added more protections in February when cases were increasing.