NHL postpones 3 Flames games due to COVID-19 outbreak

Boston Bruins' John Moore, left, battles with Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins' John Moore, left, battles with Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nation & World
36 minutes ago
The NHL has postponed the Calgary Flames’ next three games after six players and a staff member entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol over a 24-hour period

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has postponed the Calgary Flames’ next three games after six players and a staff member entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol over a 24-hour period.

The Flames announced Monday that forwards Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson and Adam Ruzicka and defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov were in the protocol.

Postponed games include Monday night’s game at Chicago, Tuesday’s game at Nashville and Thursday’s home game against Toronto.

The league said in a news release that the games were postponed due to concern with continued spread and the likelihood of additional positive cases. The Flames’ training facilities were closed until further notice.

Calgary is the third NHL team this season to have games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Last month, the Ottawa Senators had three games postponed and the New York Islanders had two games postponed.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Boston Bruins' Mike Reilly, right, takes a hit from Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Boston Bruins' Mike Reilly, right, takes a hit from Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins' Mike Reilly, right, takes a hit from Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

