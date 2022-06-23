NHL, players union, alumni association team up for NFT deal

“When you look at possibilities, it makes all the sense in the world,” said Mathieu Schneider, NHLPA special assistant to the executive director. “It’s a new space, it’s a new product and there are a lot of things that are going to be new to us and to the alumni and to the NHL that we’re going to have to work through, but I’m very confident that we’ll be able to do it.”

The agreement for non-fungible tokens — digital souvenirs that can be bought and sold like real-life memorabilia — has been in the works for more than a year. The opportunity to strike a deal with all three parties to assure video clips and other material available from over 100 years of NHL history made it even sweeter for Sweet.

“It was phenomenal that they brought the PA and the alumni in into one consolidated, coordinated program,” Mizzone said. “That’s the way you do it for the fans.”

Lehanski said this is part of the league's efforts to drive fan engagement and that feedback pointed to this area. "Certainly, there was a lot of pressure and had been up until now for us to do something” amid other leagues capitalizing on the NFT craze, he said, adding the NHL wanted to make sure it crafted a plan that lasted.

NHL Alumni Association executive director Glenn Healy said, “This collaboration has been worth the wait.”

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports