NHL, players finalize agreement for 56-game season in 2021

The league’s Board of Governors voted to approve the agreement that was supported by the NHLPA executive board Friday night.

“The National Hockey League looks forward to the opening of our 2020-21 season,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “While we are well aware of the challenges ahead, as was the case last spring and summer, we are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and play."