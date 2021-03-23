NHL makes draft lottery changes, spots up for grabs cut to 2

Beginning with the 2021 draft, only the first two picks will be subject to the lottery instead of the top three, and no team can move up more than 10 picks. Starting in 2022, no team will be able to win the draft lottery — for either of the first two spots — more than twice in a five-year span.

Those changes were approved by the league's Board of Governors and announced Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said earlier this month general managers were recently asked to review draft lottery policies with a vote pending among owners.