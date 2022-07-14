NHL free agency: Johnny Gaudreau makes Blue Jackets a winner

The Blue Jackets instantly boosted their shot of making the playoffs, after not doing so the last two years, and improved their chances of advancing in the playoffs for just the second time since the franchise joined the league in 2000.

Calgary, meanwhile, will have to make some significant signings or trades to possibly make up for the loss of Gaudreau. If the Flames swing and miss this summer, they might be reminded of how bad it was before Gaudreau arrived, when they missed five straight postseasons.

Here's a look at some teams that seemed to win, and lose, on the opening day of NHL free agency:

CAROLINA HURRICANES

The Hurricanes made a pair of power moves that should help the two-time defending division champions keep pace with Eastern Conference powers.

Carolina acquired 2017 Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns in a trade with San Jose and veteran winger Max Pacioretty in another trade, taking advantage of Vegas scrambling to manage its salary cap.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

After failing to make the playoffs for the first time in its five NHL seasons, Vegas had to unload a player it couldn't afford to keep.

Pacioretty had 97 goals and 97 assists over four seasons with the Golden Knights, who will have a hard time replacing his production with a tight budget.

DETROIT RED WINGS

Steve Yzerman apparently ran out of patience. The Hall of Famer and former Red Wings captain ditched his plan to focus on drafting and developing players with a series of moves that may make the once-proud franchise relevant again.

Detroit signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract, defenseman Ben Chiarot to a $19 million, four-year agreement, and a pair of wings to two-year deals: David Perron for $9.5 million and Dominik Kubalik for $5 million.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

After a sixth straight first-round exit in the playoffs, Toronto lost its No. 1 goaltender, Jack Campbell, in free agency when he signed a $25 million, five-year contract with Edmonton.

The Maple Leafs simply don't seem as sound in net. They gave goalie Ilya Samsonov a one-year deal to join Matt Murray, acquired from Ottawa just days earlier, and are counting on players who gave up three-plus goals a game last season.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Shooting to keep Alex Ovechkin's championship window open as he nears his 37th birthday, Washington signed Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Darcy Kuemper to a five-year contract worth $26.25 million.

Kuemper had a career-best 37 wins in the regular season and won 10 playoff games for Colorado. He will be backed up by 28-year-old Charlie Lindgren, who signed a $3.3 million, three-year deal.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Sitting out of the postseason for two straight years, for the first time since a four-year drought in the early 1990s, did not seem to inspire much change in Philadelphia.

With a chance to add much-needed talent, the most significant signing the Flyers made when free agency opened was giving forward Nicolas Deslauriers a four-year deal for $1.75 million per season. In 81 games last season in Anaheim and Minnesota, he had eight goals and five assists. The 31-year-old Deslauriers has never scored more than 10 goals.

AP Hockey Writers Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow contributed to this report.

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) plays against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 16, 2022. A person with knowledge of the deal says the Carolina Hurricanes acquired Burns from the San Jose Sharks, and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, because the deal had not been finalized. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File) Credit: Michael Ainsworth

FILE - New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) works the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals June 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Detroit Red Wings signed Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened Wednesday, July 13, and followed up by adding more veteran to a team with a few proven players and some promising prospects. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) Credit: Chris O'Meara

FILE - Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) kneels in front of the goal during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goalie shuffle around the NHL continued when free agency opened Wednesday, July 13, 2022, with the Washington Capitals signing a Stanley Cup champion to stabilize the position and the Edmonton Oilers trying to do the same. The Capitals signed Darcy Kuemper to a $26.25 million, five-year contract fresh off him backstopping the Colorado Avalanche to their first title since 2001. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack