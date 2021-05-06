NHL fines Rangers $250K for criticizing player safety call

Buchnevich was thrown out of the game for cross-checking Capitals forward Anthony Mantha in the second period and had his own hearing with the department of player safety Thursday. He could be suspended for the final two games of the season.

The Rangers have even bigger issues to address: Owner James Dolan abruptly fired team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday and turned those jobs over to former assistant Chris Drury.

It was not clear how much the Wilson-Panarin incident and statement had to do with Dolan's decision. He said simply that "in order for the team to succeed in the manner our fans deserve, there needs to be a change in leadership.”

Drury will get a hand from longtime hockey executive Glen Sather in his transition. With a new regime in place and growing expectations for the Rangers in their rebuild, a coaching change could be next with more moves coming this summer.

“We’re going to look everything and try to figure out how best to take the next step forward,” Drury said. “It’s been well-documented everything the team has gone through on and off the ice, and we’re going to take a look at every aspect of the organization when things end and we’ll start that process next week.”

FILE - John Davidson, left, and James Dolan, owner of the New York Rangers, participate in a news conference in New York, in this Wednesday, May 22, 2019, file photo. The New York Rangers have been fined $250,000 by the NHL for “demeaning” public comments about head of player safety George Parros. Owner James Dolan on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, fired team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton with three games left in the season and turned those jobs over to former assistant Chris Drury. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

