NHL Draft: 3 Russians selected in 1st round amid concerns

NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr went so far as to say a mock draft conducted by his staff finished with Russians being shut out of the first round for the first time since 2005.

Fears were heightened further last week, when Philadelphia Flyers goalie prospect Ivan Fedotov was suddenly assigned to a remote military base in northern Russia, according to the player's agent, J.P. Barry. Selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft, Fedotov signed with the Flyers in May after completing his contract with CSKA Moscow in the KHL.

Miroshnichenko’s situation is more complicated because his junior season in Russia was cut short after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in March. He has since been cleared to resume playing.

“Just a tremendous feeling. Such a great organization,” he said through an interpreter.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said he and his staff were “somewhat comfortable” in selecting Miroshnichenko based on having team doctors review the player’s medical report.

“Our guys thought the upside was worth taking the risk involved. He’s a really good player,” MacLellan said. “Hopefully, it works out and we’ve got a really good player on our hands.”

While there has always been a risk of Russian players electing to stay home, Mintyukov’s desire to play North America was more clear after he spent last season with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

Though Miroshnichenko and Yurov have only played in Russia, they were selected by teams with a history of drafting and developing Russians.

The war in Ukraine and status of Russian players in North America have become sensitive subjects around the league. Several agents who represent Russian players have declined comment, while NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman chose his words carefully when addressing the matter on Thursday.

He reiterated the NHL has issued no directives to teams over whether or not they can draft Russian players. He then sidestepped a question regarding the league having concerns of players being barred to leave upon traveling to Russia.

“I think it’s probably not a good idea for us or clubs to get involved in the politics of what’s going on in Russia,” Bettman said.

“I don’t want to say anything that could be misconstrued or cause an inflammation of a sensitive situation,” he added. “The Russian players who still reside in Russia need to make sure that they’re making the best possible decisions for themselves and their families.”

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this story.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Ivan Miroshnichenko puts on a Washington Capitals jersey after beings selected during the first round of the NHL hockey draft in Montreal on Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Ryan Remiorz Credit: Ryan Remiorz Combined Shape Caption Ivan Miroshnichenko puts on a Washington Capitals jersey after beings selected during the first round of the NHL hockey draft in Montreal on Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Ryan Remiorz Credit: Ryan Remiorz