NHL clears ex-Panthers GM of wrongdoing after investigation

The league received an anonymous report in August of Tallon using racially derogatory language while in the Toronto playoff bubble and had in the past made openly racial, religious and ethnic comments. That day, it hired Seyfarth Shaw LLP to conduct an investigation and said among other steps the law firm interviewed more than a dozen Panthers employees and reviewed all information about the case.

The NHL said that investigation showed the allegations were "neither corroborated nor substantiated and are inconsistent with Tallon's past actions and his affirmative efforts in support of diversity and inclusion initiatives."