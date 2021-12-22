NHL announces players won't be allowed to go to Olympics

The NHL’s focus is on completing an 82-game regular season for the first time since 2018-19. The schedule already was extended through April, with the playoffs going to the end of June, with more than two weeks off in between for the Olympics.

When Olympic participation was confirmed in September, teams were sent two versions of the NFL schedule. The sheer volume of postponements forces the league to use that break for makeup dates, rather than folding later games into February and move up the start of the playoffs.

Despite the NHL not being part of the Olympics for just the second time since 1998, Bettman, Fehr and Tardif expressed optimism about a return for 2026. The league and NHLPA have a deal for Olympic participation as part of their collective bargaining agreement extension through that year.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports