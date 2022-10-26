NGO: Libyan Coast Guard threatened to shoot down plane

A spokesman for the Libyan coast guard did not immediately answer phone calls and messages seeking comment. Maltese authorities have also not yet responded to questions sent by AP via phone and email.

It is not the first time European NGOs operating in the Mediterranean reported threats or violent behavior by the Libyan Coast Guard. Last year, the European Union-funded and trained Libyan coast guard was caught on camera chasing and shooting in the direction of a migrant boat.

The Central Mediterranean is known as the deadliest migration route in the world with nearly 3,000 deaths since January 2021 according to the International Organization for Migration.

The EU, Italy and Malta have for years been criticized for outsourcing migrant interceptions and rescues to the war-torn country.

Upon their return to Libya, migrants and refugees are held in government-run detention centers where torture, rape and killings have been documented extensively. A U.N. fact-finding mission has found that the systemic abuse of migrants there may amount to crimes against humanity.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration