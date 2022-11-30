NGO asks Spain to halt possible return of Nigerian stowaways

The stowaways of Nigerian nationality were picked up Monday by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service from the rudder of the Alithini II ship and transferred to two hospitals on the island of Gran Canaria with symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia. One of them remains hospitalized while the other two have been returned to the Malta-flagged vessel, a spokesperson for the Spanish government delegation in the Canary Islands told the Associated Press.

According to Spanish law, unless the stowaways seek asylum, or are minors, the ship owner is responsible for returning them to their point of departure - in this case, Lagos. The men's identities and their motives for hiding on the ship's rudder haven't been made public. It is also unclear if they have had access to a lawyer or asylum procedures.