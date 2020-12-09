NFL's Sills: all proper procedures followed with Dez Bryant

“But the same exact process was followed in this case as we do in every case. We made that determination using the same group of people and the same process, and the fact that we were able to do it fairly quickly is not reflective a lack of thoroughness in the process. It’s just simply the amount of data to be sorted through that allowed us to do that.”

Baltimore, which won the game 34-17, couldn't replace Bryant on the roster.

“That was a big challenge. The timing of this thing, it’s a crazy kind of a deal,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "But we had already turned in our inactives, and then we were informed. ... We had to wait on that (retest). In the meantime, the league told us we would not be allowed to bring a different player up if he tested positive, but if he tested positive, he wasn’t going to be allowed to play.

"My understanding, they did all the contact tracing; all the procedures were followed as far as any other player was concerned. But then they came back out when we were on the field in pre-game warmups and said that he had tested positive. So, he would not be allowed to play, and that’s where we were at. So, we played a man short.”

