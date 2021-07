NFL's Richard Sherman 'deeply remorseful' after arrest

Police said he crashed his car in a construction zone early Wednesday along a busy highway east of Seattle and then tried to break in to his in-laws’ home in the suburb of Redmond. Workers said the driver entered the closed construction zone at 60 to 70 mph (97 to 113 kph) and sped off after being confronted, shooting sparks from a wheel, then abandoned the disabled vehicle nearby.

Sherman's father-in-law, Raymond Moss, told officers that he armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at the NFL cornerback to protect his family as Sherman tried to bust in the door of Moss' home with his shoulder.

Another of Moss' daughters pleaded with a 911 operator for officers to arrive quickly and told her children to hide in a bathroom behind a shower curtain, according to audio of the call released Thursday.

“The family began to yell in fear,” Raymond Moss told police. “I used pepper spray on Sherman’s face through the partially opened door as he was still banging and attempting to gain entry. I told him to stop. I armed myself with my handgun at this time fearing for the safety of myself and my family.”

Officers were cautious about arresting Sherman because of his size, strength and belligerence, according to police reports. After trying to deescalate the situation, they decided to use less-lethal force after warning Sherman that they would if he didn’t comply with their orders.

They could not use a Taser because they worried about igniting whatever chemical Sherman’s father-in-law had sprayed him with and could not fire a bean-bag round because they were too close to him. Instead, they released a police dog, which bit his ankle and caused a minor cut, as other officers wrestled with him on the ground, the reports say.

In February, King County prosecutors and the sheriff obtained an “extreme risk protection order” for Sherman, which barred him from having guns after a judge determined he posed a danger to himself or others. Details of the case were sealed, and it was not immediately clear if any weapons had been seized from him.

Ashley Sherman told police her husband had been on anti-depressants and was receiving mental health counseling.

The arrest was Sherman’s first known involvement with the criminal justice system. In his statement, he thanked community members and his family for supporting him.

At a court hearing Thursday, Sherman’s attorney, Cooper Offenbecher, did not contest that probable cause existed for the arrest. But he said Sherman should be released without bail and noted his good works in the community, including founding the Blanket Coverage Foundation, a charity that provides low-income students with school supplies and clothes.

Sherman, 33, became a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and played three seasons with San Francisco. He is now a free agent.

Richard Sherman, right, walks with his wife Ashley, Friday, July 16, 2021, following a King County District Court hearing in Seattle. The NFL football cornerback, who has played with the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, was arraigned on five criminal charges Friday after he was arrested Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone along a busy highway east of Seattle and then tried to break into his in-laws' home in the suburb of Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

NFL football player Richard Sherman, left, stands during a hearing at King County District Court, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Seattle as Judge Lisa Paglisotti, right, presides. Prosecutors in Washington state have charged Sherman, who has played for the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws' home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

NFL football player Richard Sherman looks back during a hearing at King County District Court, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Seattle. Prosecutors in Washington state have charged Sherman, who has played for the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws' home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Richard Sherman stands up to leave a King County District Court hearing, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Seattle. The NFL football cornerback, who has played with the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, was arraigned on five criminal charges Friday after he was arrested Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone along a busy highway east of Seattle and then tried to break into his in-laws' home in the suburb of Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Richard Sherman, center right, walks with his wife Ashley, following a King County District Court hearing Friday, July 16, 2021, in Seattle. The NFL football cornerback, who has played with the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, was arraigned on five criminal charges Friday after he was arrested Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone along a busy highway east of Seattle and then tried to break into his in-laws' home in the suburb of Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

NFL football player Richard Sherman, center, sits at a hearing at King County District Court with his attorney Cooper Offenbecher, right, as his wife Ashley Sherman looks on, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Seattle. Prosecutors in Washington state have charged Sherman, who has played for the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws' home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

NFL football player Richard Sherman, right, heads into a hearing at King County District Court with his attorney Cooper Offenbecher, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Seattle. Prosecutors in Washington state have charged Sherman, who has played for the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers NFL football teams, after police said he drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws' home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren