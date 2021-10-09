NFLPA leader DeMaurice Smith planning to work 1 more term

“I shared with the players that I wanted this to be my last term as their executive director and that I wanted to stay to ensure that we have a succession plan which puts the NFLPA in the strongest possible position after I leave,” Smith said in a statement.

“From the beginning of my tenure here, my mission has been the same and the fact is that I serve at the pleasure of the players.”

Smith was elected in 2009 and led the players through the league’s lockout in 2011. That summer, the sides reached agreement on a 10-year CBA that included, among other things, reductions in practice and meeting times and in how much contact was allowed in those practices.

NFL players approved another labor deal last year that runs through the 2030 season. It features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players.

But there was some strong player opposition to the new collective bargaining agreement. Many stars, including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt and Todd Gurley, spoke out against it. The total vote, among the nearly 2,500 union members who participated, was 1,019-959. Ratification required a simple majority.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL