NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces

“This is an embarrassment,” he added.

Tretter also called on the league to “clear the excess people and dangerous equipment from the sidelines.”

“It really should be a simple fix,” he said. “Give the players their space to perform. Year after year, the NFL tells us they will look into it; and year after year, nothing ever changes.

“The players are frustrated. We simply want a safer workplace. The NFL has an obligation to provide the safest work environment possible. They are not living up to that standard. We play one of the most dangerous sports in the world; it shouldn’t be more dangerous because the clubs won’t do anything to remove the simple injury risks on practice and playing surfaces.”

A message was left by the AP seeking comment from the NFL.

Several players took to social media to back Tretter’s comments.

"Nfl says they care about player safety yet they can't put us on a natural surface," San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa said.

Added Niners tight end George Kittle: "Field conditions impact everyone, from players to fans to coaches and GMs. No one wants to see players sidelined by injury because owners choose to save money over a bad field."

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL