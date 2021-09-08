NFLPA calls for daily COVID-19 testing for all players

“We are all tired. No one likes that this is the world we are living in still this season. No one likes mitigation methods,” Tretter wrote. “But we cannot do what is easy over what is right. We cannot do what is cheaper over what is right. We have been warned by our experts that, because of our current testing cadence, we are at more risk of missed games this season than last season. If we continue to go down this path, I need everyone in the football community to be aware of what lies ahead.”

In his column, Tretter also criticized the league’s taunting point of emphasis.

“We would support the removal of this point of emphasis immediately,” Tretter said. “Fans enjoy the intensity and the raw emotion that our players show on the field; and the overwhelming majority of the time, players understand the line between that emotion and bad sportsmanship.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL