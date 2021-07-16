NFL suspends Saints' Onyemata 6 games for banned substance

“Regardless, I am committed to being more aware of any medication and dietary supplements that may contain substances banned by the NFL,” he added.

In 2019, Onyemata was suspended one game in connection with a misdemeanor marijuana citation.

The Saints did not immediately comment on the test result or its implications for the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Onyemata, who had a career-best 6 1/2 sacks last season, his fifth in the NFL. Onyemata did not disclose the anticipated length

The Saints allowed one of their top interior lineman, Sheldon Rankins, to leave in free agency this offseason, and traded another, Malcom Brown, to Jacksonville. Now Onyemata's suspension could result in New Orleans opening the regular season against Green Bay on Sept. 12 without any of their top three interior defensive linemen from last season.

