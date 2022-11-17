NFL shifts Bills home game vs Browns to Detroit due to storm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL is relocating the Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region.
The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast is for between one to three feet of snow on the region through the weekend. The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit. They're scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving.
Credit: Adrian Kraus
