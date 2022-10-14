NFL says Deshaun Watson status unchanged despite new lawsuit

Watson is only permitted to attend meetings with the Browns and work out as he moves toward a possible return. He is not allowed to practice until Nov. 14, and as long as he fulfills conditions of his settlement with the league, he can return fully on Nov. 28 and would be eligible to play on Dec. 4 when the Browns visit the Texans.

Watson agreed to the 11-game ban, a $5 million fine and to undergo treatment and counseling by an independent group.

The Browns traded for Watson in March and signed him to a five-year, $240 million contract.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL