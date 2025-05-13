NFL pauses accelerator program aimed at increasing diverse hirings

NFL chief administrative officer Dasha Smith said the program will come back in May 2026.

“This will allow us to reimagine the program, reflecting on the feedback and engaging with stakeholders so we can ensure a successful program in the future,” she said in a statement Tuesday. “We’re steadfast in our commitment to strengthen our talent pipeline and create an environment that reflects the diversity of our fan base. The NFL strives to be a unifying force, and we are confident the next evolution of our efforts will take us one step closer to that goal.”

CBS Sports first reported the decision.

The NFL recently held an accelerator program for general manager candidates at league meetings in December, a three-day candidate development program at the scouting combine and the ninth-annual women's forum.

Among the people who have gone through the accelerator program and eventually got top jobs are New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and former Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon.

Smith said the league intends to combine the coaching and front office accelerator programs and remains committed to increasing diverse hirings for key leadership positions.

"We believe diversity of thought and background is essential to our success, and it’s reflected in the policies, programs, and partnerships that help us attract, develop, and retain top talent at every level on and off the field,” she said.

The NFL currently has seven minority head coaches and seven minority general managers. Commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated the league's commitment to diverse hiring at the Super Bowl.

“I believe that our diversity efforts have led to making the NFL better,” he said in February in New Orleans. “It’s attracted better talent. We think we’re better if we get different perspectives, people with different backgrounds, whether they’re women or men or people of color. We make ourselves stronger and we make ourselves better when we have that.”

