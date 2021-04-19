NFL, iHeartMedia teaming up to launch podcast network

The league announced Monday it will partner with iHeartMedia in launching a podcast network. iHeart will distribute podcasts currently produced by the league's media division. The two parties will also team up to produce and distribute podcasts currently in the works.

“This really gets us into the podcasts space, where we can supercharge the visibility of our current ones and increase the distribution as well as take some of the content from our library to create new ones,” said Brent Lawton, the NFL's vice president of business development.