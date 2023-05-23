NFL, Goodell close to finalizing 3-year contract extension; new deal would end in 2027

Goodell tried to downplay the topic and declined to confirm an agreement.

“It’s not extended today, that’s for sure. I’ve been focused on other matters. It hasn’t been a point of focus for me," Goodell said. “I have a year left. I love the job. I have no doubt that we’ll reach it at some point. When we do, we’ll let you know.”

Irsay raised to reporters the possibility of eventually splitting the role into two, one top executive for business and one for football, in similar fashion to how most NFL teams are lead.

“It’s a healthy discussion to have," Goodell said. "The job changes over the years. It’s changed even while I’ve been here. I know that we will have those discussions at the appropriate time.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP