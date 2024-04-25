NFL Draft Latest: Caleb Williams to Bears, record five QBs taken in first 10 picks

The Minnesota Vikings moved up one spot to make sure they could take J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 pick overall.

Minnesota sent a fourth- and fifth-round pick to the New York Jets to prevent another team from taking the Michigan quarterback and the Vikings also acquired a sixth-round selection in the first trade of the night.

McCarthy is the record fifth quarterback in the first 10 picks tonight.

Bears select WR Rome Odunze at No. 9

Chicago chose to give Caleb Williams a young, go-to receiver by drafting Washington speedster Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick overall.

Falcons shock by picking QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8

The Atlanta Falcons made the first stunning pick of the NFL draft by taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick overall, a month after giving quarterback Kirk Cousins a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million in guarantees.

Offensive tackle JC Latham selected by Titans at No. 7

The Tennessee Titans, under first-year coach Brian Callahan, selected Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham with the No. 7 pick.

Giants take WR Malik Nabers at No. 6

The New York Giants took the second receiver off the board, selecting LSU’s Malik Nabers with the No. 6 pick overall.

Chargers select offensive tackle Joe Alt at No. 5

The Jim Harbaugh-led Los Angeles Chargers drafted Joe Alt, hoping the 6-foot-8, 321 offensive tackle from Notre Dame can help protect quarterback Justin Herbert.

Harrison father-son duo in rare company

Like father, like son.

Marvin Harrison Jr. followed his father into the NFL as the rare son of a Hall of Famer to be picked in the first round when he went fourth to Arizona. The older Harrison had 1,102 catches for 14,580 yards in a 13-year career for Indianapolis.

Harrison followed in the footsteps of Jake Matthews, the son of Bruce; Kyle and Chris Long, the sons of Howie; and Kellen Winslow Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. goes No. 4 to Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals, the first team not looking for a quarterback, drafted Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick.

Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye went 1-2-3 to the Bears, Commanders and Patriots.

Jayden Daniels won over Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson has high expectations for Jayden Daniels.

Johnson, a part-owner of the Commanders, said on social media that Daniels would energize the players and fan base after the LSU quarterback was taken with the No. 2 pick by Washington.

It was 45 years ago that Johnson himself was the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I’m so thrilled and excited to welcome Jayden Daniels to the Commanders family! I’m looking forward to all the wins we will celebrate this season and years to come with you as our leader,” Johnson posted.

Patriots pick Drake Maye at No. 3

With the first pick since parting ways with Bill Belichick, the Patriots picked quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall.

The former North Carolina star has the size, arm strength and athleticism teams in the league are looking for. Scouts rave about his ability make a variety of throws with accuracy.

Commanders select Jayden Daniels with second pick

The Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick overall.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy made the most of his fifth season of college football, becoming a breakout star at LSU.

Daniels excels at throwing deep and making play with his feet and will get plenty of opportunities to do both in Washington.

Bears take Caleb Williams with No. 1 pick

The NFL draft kicked off with Caleb Williams picked No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears, as expected.

Williams, a star at USC, was cool and calm in the days leading up to the draft, perhaps because he was one of the only prospects who knew where he would be playing later this year.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is the first of many quarterbacks who will be selected.

Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy may make this the first draft to have four signal callers chosen among the top five.

Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix could make it six QBs taken in the first round to tie a record.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears go on the clock with the NFL draft’s first pick shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, to be followed by the rest of the first round. Rounds 2 and 3 will air Friday night, and Rounds 4-7 take place Saturday.

Television: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV

First round NFL draft order

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

AP mock NFL draft: Williams and Daniels go 1-2, then things get wild

It’s no secret the Chicago Bears are taking Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at USC has been ticketed for the top selection for months.

The Washington Commanders are expected to choose between LSU’s Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman winner, and North Carolina’s Drake Maye at No. 2.

Then, the New England Patriots are expected to take the remaining quarterback. Or, will they?

▶ Read the AP's full mock draft

A historic QB class?

Caleb Williams says this quarterback draft class could be “historic.” Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy could make this the first NFL draft to have four QBs selected in the top five.

Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix could join Williams, Daniels, Maye and McCarthy to make it six QBs in the first round, which would tie a record.

The 1983 draft had three Hall of Fame quarterbacks — John Elway, Dan Marino and Jim Kelly — selected in the first round along with Todd Blackledge, Tony Eason and Ken O’Brien.

Detroit shines in draft spotlight

Motown is getting its groove back.

“The city, it’s got an energy to it,” Dan Gilbert told The Associated Press after his real-estate company, Bedrock, worked with public and private entities to land one of the league’s signature events.

Detroit is hosting the NFL draft one month after NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games and a regional final were played at Little Caesars Arena — and three years before the Final Four returns to Ford Field.

The big-time sports events end a drought that followed quite a run.

From 2004 to 2009, the Motor City had a Super Bowl, Final Four, Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Ryder Cup and the PGA Championship.

▶ Read more about Detroit's turn in the draft spotlight.

Offense expected to dominate first round

The first round will have a strong offensive flavor with QBs, receivers and linemen expected to dominate the selections.

The odds favor a record-setting night on offense with teams expected to take more than 20 players from that side of the ball in the first round. The current high is 19 last reached in 2009.

There’s a chance that the records for those three key positions could fall. The record for first-round QBs is six in 1983, for receivers is seven in 2004 and for linemen it’s 10 in 1968.

This also could threaten the latest for the first defensive player to go. The 2021 draft set that record when Jaycee Horn was the first defensive player taken at No. 8.

▶ Read more

