NFL Draft: How to watch, dates, draft order and potential top picks

Quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders figure to be among the top picks in next month's NFL draft, though there's no current consensus that either player — or any quarterback — will be the No. 1 overall selection.

The three-day draft is scheduled for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which is the home of the Green Bay Packers. Here are a few things to know about the upcoming draft:

When is the NFL draft?

The first round of the draft will be on Thursday, April 24, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The second and third rounds are on Friday, April 25, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The fourth through seventh rounds are on Saturday, April 26, beginning at noon ET.

How do I watch the NFL draft?

All three days will be televised on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

Who will be the top picks in the NFL draft?

Ward and Sanders are the top quarterback prospects, though they won't necessarily be the first two picks like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels in 2024 and Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud in 2023.

Edge rusher Abdul Carter and two-way star Travis Hunter are also highly rated prospects, meaning that a non-QB could be the No. 1 overall selection for the first time since defensive end Travon Walker was the top pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

For more information on the top picks, here is the mock draft by AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi.

What is the NFL draft order?

Here are the teams that currently possess the top 10 picks of the upcoming draft. These were the selections in the first round of the 2024 draft.

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

