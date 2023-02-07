NFL, DAZN sign agreement for Game Pass International package

“Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs. We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible, and we are confident that DAZN’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve millions of viewers around the world while also engaging a new generation of international NFL fans.”

DAZN has distributed NFL Game Pass in Canada since 2017 and has been the league's broadcast partner in Germany and Japan since 2016 as well as Italy since 2018.