NFL cornerback Richard Sherman pleads guilty to 2 charges

Sherman, a former star with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, will pay about $825 in legal fees, plus $500 for speeding in the construction zone, and be under court supervision for two years. He will be responsible for paying an as-yet-undetermined amount in restitution for damage to his in-laws' house and to the state transportation department.

The judge gave Sherman credit for the two days he spent in custody when he was first arrested and suspended the 88 days remaining on the sentence, meaning he won’t be required to serve any additional time behind bars if he keeps out of trouble.

In an email, the King County prosecutor's office said the resolution was in line with comparable cases.

“Mr. Sherman did not get special treatment one way or the other,” spokesman Casey McNerthney wrote.

Sherman originally faced several misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence, reckless endangerment of roadway workers, second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and third-degree malicious mischief.

Sherman had been belligerent, drinking heavily and had spoken of killing himself when he left his home in Maple Valley the night of July 13, according to police reports. His wife, Ashley Sherman, called 911 to try to have police stop him. He crashed in a construction zone along Highway 520 and then went to his in-laws' home in Redmond.

Sherman, 33, became a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC championship game against the 49ers.

He is also the founder of the Blanket Coverage Foundation, a charity that provides low-income students with school supplies and clothes.