Neymar to undergo season-ending surgery on right ankle

PSG trails Bayern 1-0 ahead of the second leg in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

It's not the first time the Brazil forward has missed important games with PSG. Neymar has been sidelined for spells with foot, groin, rib and ankle injuries since joining the club for a record 222 million euros ($269 million) from Barcelona in 2017.

In 2018, Neymar suffered a foot injury before an important Champions League match against Real Madrid. PSG was eliminated by the Spanish club in the last 16.

A year later, he missed the last 16 against Manchester United. Neymar was injured again in 2021 when PSG faced Barcelona because of an injury to his left adductor.

