Newton, Jones star at QB for Patriots in 35-0 rout of Eagles

At least the Patriots (2-0) got looks at their quarterbacks.

The Eagles (0-2) played without starter Jalen Hurts, a late scratch because of an unspecified illness (the Eagles said it was not COVID-19 related). Hurts seemed fine when he danced on the field during warmups. He lost his chance to play with first-round pick DeVonta Smith. Smith did not play in the preseason opener because of a knee injury but returned to limited action this week in drills. The Eagles moved up two spots in the first round to select the reigning Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 10 overall pick.

He caught two passes for 19 yards against the Patriots and looked healthy in his limited action. With Hurts out, the Eagles turned to Joe Flacco and he did little in his first preseason start. Flacco was 10 of 17 for 83 yards and one interception.

The Eagles and Patriots held two-day joint practices this week in Philadelphia.

The Eagles rested most of their starters and New England picked apart the backups.

Rhamondre Stevenson ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and J.J. Taylor also had a 1-yard score. Damien Harris added a 5-yard TD run and the Patriots ran away with this one early. The Eagles were booed off the field at halftime.

Quinn Nordin kicked a 24-yard field goal that made it 35-0.

KICK OUT

Eagles K Jake Elliott sat out with an injured ankle. That left the Eagles without a kicker -- and they failed to convert on a third-and-three from the 9-yard line in the first half.

FASHION STATEMENT

Eagles injured offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, a second-round pick, turned some heads when he showed up shirtless in overalls, wearing a cowboy hat and cowboy boots.

INJURIES

Eagles TE Jason Croom was carted off the field with a knee injury ... Eagles S K’Von Wallace left with a groin injury. ... Patriots WR N’Keal Harry left with an apparent shoulder injury suffered when he dropped an open deep pass and crashed to the ground.

NEXT UP

The Patriots finish the preseason Aug. 29 against the New York Giants.

The Eagles wrap up the preseason Aug. 27 against the New York Jets.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Mullens is stopped by New England Patriots' Cassh Maluia, right, during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption New England Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson, bottom, scores a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption New England Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick watches the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption New England Patriots' Kendrick Bourne can't make the catch in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Zech McPhearson during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption New England Patriots' Sony Michel, center, gets stopped by Philadelphia Eagles' Tarron Jackson during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption New England Patriots' Sony Michel runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles' T.J. Edwards tries to bring him down during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola