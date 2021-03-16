Newsom will appoint Black woman if Feinstein retires early

“We have multiple names in mind and the answer is yes," he said during a interview on MSNBC's “The ReidOut" when asked if he would name a Black woman to the seat if given the chance.

Feinstein, 87, is the oldest sitting U.S. senator. She won her sixth election in 2018 and said she plans to serve out her full term. But she's recently faced questions about her memory and pushback from Democrats who see her as too friendly with Republicans. She said in December she wasn't planning on retiring early and defended her job performance.