Newport Folk Festival includes stage powered by bicycles

The stage is equipped with solar panels that will provide most of the power to the equipment, with the bikes providing the rest.

When the show begins, fans jump onto five bicycles adjacent to the tent. The pedaling generates electricity, which is fed through through wires to an electrical box on the stage. With temperatures in the upper 80s, fans take turns pedaling for about five minutes during the 20-minute sets. In exchange, they get a few spritzes of water from a spray bottle, a free can of iced tea and a front-row view of the performance.

Sarah Gaines, 44 of Wakefield, Rhode Island, pedaled for one song during a Friday set by singer Madi Diaz and came off the bicycle with a huge smile on her face.

“I love riding bikes, we rode our bikes here today,” she said. “I also feel like it's time for us to be more proactive and come up with some (energy) solutions that aren't reliant on traditional energy sources, so I was really excited they were doing this.”

Gorman said Illiterate Light was among the first of a group of bands that have been trying to find ways to make their shows more environmentally friendly. Coldplay, for example, harnesses energy from a kinetic dance floor at their shows and also uses stationary bikes to store some power.

“We don’t want people to spend their fun weekend having to sweat their butt off,” Gorman said. “But we do think its fun to be able to jump up for five minutes and have that bodily experience of making this music happen.”

Combined Shape Caption Madi Diaz performs on the Newport Folk Festival's bike stage, powered in part by festivalgoers on stationary bicycles shown next to the stage, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Newport, R.I. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb) Credit: Pat Eaton-Robb Credit: Pat Eaton-Robb Combined Shape Caption Madi Diaz performs on the Newport Folk Festival's bike stage, powered in part by festivalgoers on stationary bicycles shown next to the stage, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Newport, R.I. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb) Credit: Pat Eaton-Robb Credit: Pat Eaton-Robb