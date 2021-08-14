Newman's four 2B tie MLB record, lead Pirates over Brewers

Pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo and Hayes added RBIs in the big fifth.

Chasen Shreve (1-0) struck out the side in the fifth.

Brett Anderson (4-6) was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. He lost for just the second time to the Pirates in eight career decisions.

Pirates starter Bryse Wilson remained winless in three starts since being acquired from Atlanta in a trade July 30. He was charged with four runs in four innings while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers’ Tyrone Taylor had two hits, including a solo home run in the fourth that tied it at 4. Manny Pina also had two hits for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which ended a four-game winning streak along with a 10-game road winning streak inside the division.

The Pirates answered Taylor’s blast with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to move in front 6-4. Pinch-hitter John Nogowski and Hayes hit RBI single.

A four-run third inning helped the Pirates wipe out a 3-0 deficit. Stallings’ two-run infield single capped the inning that included Hoy’s RBI single and a run-producing groundout by Colin Moran.

Kolten Wong led off a game with a home run for the sixth time in his career and the Brewers extended their advantage to 3-0 in the third when they scored on a wild pitch by Wilson and a single by Pina.

The game was a makeup of Friday night’s rainout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RF Avisail Garcia (bruised left hand) missed a second straight game. ... 1B Rowdy Tellez (right knee discomfort) returned after sitting out one game.

UP NEXT

The Brewers will start rookie LHP Aaron Ashby (0-1, 13.50 ERA) in the nightcap against RHP Mitch Keller (3-9, 7.06). Ashby will be making his third MLB starts. Keller is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

