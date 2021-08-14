journal-news logo
Newman's four 2B tie MLB record, lead Pirates over Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman (27) hits a double in front of Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina to drive in two runs in the fifth inning of the first game of a split doubleheader baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman (27) hits a double in front of Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina to drive in two runs in the fifth inning of the first game of a split doubleheader baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

By JOHN PERROTTO, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles — in successive innings, no less — and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled over the Milwaukee Brewers 14-4 Saturday to snap their eight-game losing streak in the first game of a doubleheader.

Newman doubled in each inning from the third through the sixth in the seven-inning game. He also scored four times.

Newman’s third double drove in two to spark a six-run fifth that included Bryan Reynolds’ two-run homer. That outburst broke the game open, giving the Pirates a 12-4 lead.

The only Pirates to previously hit four doubles in a game were Hall of Famer Paul Waner in 1932 and Adam Frazier in 2019.

Rookie Hoy Park had three of the Pirates’ 19 hits. Ke’Bryan Hayes, Reynolds, Rodolfo Castro and Gregory Polanco added two hits each. Hayes, Jacob Stallings and Newman had two RBIs apiece.

Pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo and Hayes added RBIs in the big fifth.

Chasen Shreve (1-0) struck out the side in the fifth.

Brett Anderson (4-6) was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. He lost for just the second time to the Pirates in eight career decisions.

Pirates starter Bryse Wilson remained winless in three starts since being acquired from Atlanta in a trade July 30. He was charged with four runs in four innings while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers’ Tyrone Taylor had two hits, including a solo home run in the fourth that tied it at 4. Manny Pina also had two hits for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which ended a four-game winning streak along with a 10-game road winning streak inside the division.

The Pirates answered Taylor’s blast with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to move in front 6-4. Pinch-hitter John Nogowski and Hayes hit RBI single.

A four-run third inning helped the Pirates wipe out a 3-0 deficit. Stallings’ two-run infield single capped the inning that included Hoy’s RBI single and a run-producing groundout by Colin Moran.

Kolten Wong led off a game with a home run for the sixth time in his career and the Brewers extended their advantage to 3-0 in the third when they scored on a wild pitch by Wilson and a single by Pina.

The game was a makeup of Friday night’s rainout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RF Avisail Garcia (bruised left hand) missed a second straight game. ... 1B Rowdy Tellez (right knee discomfort) returned after sitting out one game.

UP NEXT

The Brewers will start rookie LHP Aaron Ashby (0-1, 13.50 ERA) in the nightcap against RHP Mitch Keller (3-9, 7.06). Ashby will be making his third MLB starts. Keller is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro (64) celebrates as Gregory Polanco (25) comes in to score in front of Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina on a double by Kevin Newman in the fifth inning of the first game of a split doubleheader baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro (64) celebrates as Gregory Polanco (25) comes in to score in front of Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina on a double by Kevin Newman in the fifth inning of the first game of a split doubleheader baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

The ball bounces away from Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez (11) as he scores from third after a throw from Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings hit him as Stallings was throwing to starting pitcher Bryse Wilson (48) after a wild pitch in the second inning of the first game of a split doubleheader baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
The ball bounces away from Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez (11) as he scores from third after a throw from Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings hit him as Stallings was throwing to starting pitcher Bryse Wilson (48) after a wild pitch in the second inning of the first game of a split doubleheader baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) heads home after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bryse Wilson, left, in there fourth inning of the first game of a split doubleheader baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor (15) heads home after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bryse Wilson, left, in there fourth inning of the first game of a split doubleheader baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Pirates' Hoy Park, right, is safe sliding past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina, scoring from third on a ground ball to first by Colin Moran, in the third inning of the first game of a split doubleheader baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Hoy Park, right, is safe sliding past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina, scoring from third on a ground ball to first by Colin Moran, in the third inning of the first game of a split doubleheader baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

