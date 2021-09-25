Newgarden wins Long Beach pole in tight IndyCar title race

O’Ward starts eighth, two spots ahead of the 24-year-old Palou. Both drivers slowed during their qualifying runs for a local yellow, allowing several cars to move ahead of them and advance into the Fast Six final round.

O’Ward was furious and believed some ahead of him should have been penalized, which would have advanced him into the final qualifying round. During a lengthy delay by IndyCar race control to determine potential penalties, Arrow McLaren SP team president Taylor Kiel admitted that O’Ward teammate Felix Rosenqvist had sped through the local yellow and should have lost his position.

“We have literal data that shows at least two other cars didn't get penalized and kept going quickly in the yellow flag," O'Ward said. “Maybe rules don't apply the last race of the season? When everything's at stake? It just sucks.”

The 22-year-old Mexican was furious when he left pit road. He had calmed down by the time he reached the news conference, but he grew heated again when the subject was raised.

“We're still waiting on the explanation, just like you and everybody else,” O'Ward said. “But I doubt I'll get an explanation.”

Palou sat atop his pit box with his Chip Ganassi Racing team and watched the final qualifying shootout. He had never seen the 11-turn course built over nearly two miles in downtown Long Beach.

Palou, who brushed the wall during qualifying and needed several saves in Saturday morning practice, wasn’t too bothered about his mid-pack starting position.

“The good thing is we have a base,” Palou said. “We know we have a good race car.”

