Newgarden cleared to practice at Indy after Iowa collapse

Team Penske had Santino Ferrucci on standby in case IndyCar said Newgarden can not race Saturday on the road course.

He arrived late afternoon at the speedway for another round of tests and was cleared Thursday evening to race.

Newgarden, who won Saturday’s race, dominated and led 148 of the 300 laps while trying to sweep the doubleheader weekend. He was shown as the points leader ahead of the hard collision — IndyCar confirmed his hit into the wall registered more than 80 G's of force — and he was visibly rattled by the crash that he said “definitely rocked me. I got a little bit shaken from it, but I’m OK."

The crash dropped Newgarden to a tie with Scott Dixon for third in the standings with five races remaining.

Josef Newgarden waves after winning the IndyCar Series auto race Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

