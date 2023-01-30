New Zealand's largest city braces for more rain and flooding

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown warned there was more danger ahead.

“My team’s current focus and our big worry is that some Aucklanders might think the worst is behind us, but it isn’t,” Brown told reporters.

On Friday, the amount of rain that would typically fall during an entire summer hit in a single day. At one point on Friday evening, more than 15 centimeters (6 inches) of rain fell in three hours.

The four who died were all men — a retired teacher who was swept away by floodwaters, a 34-year-old who was helping residents before being found dead in a culvert, a 25-year-old who had been kayaking in the floodwaters, and a father whose home was hit by a landslide.

Brown said up to 12 centimeters (almost 5 inches) more rain was forecast in some areas that were already waterlogged.

“That’s nothing like Friday night, but the ground is so saturated and the drains are so full that if anything, it could be more dangerous than even Friday,” Brown said.

He said it had taken time for people to realize how big the rain event had been and it wasn't finished. "It was well beyond even what our emergency people either imagined or planned for,” Brown added.

The Northland region, north of Auckland, also declared an emergency Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the deluge.

Auckland Airport has warned that flight schedules may be disrupted for several days.

___

Associated Press reporter Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, contributed to this report.

Credit: Brett Phibbs Credit: Brett Phibbs

Credit: Dean Purcell Credit: Dean Purcell

Credit: Dean Purcell Credit: Dean Purcell

Credit: Hadyen Woodward Credit: Hadyen Woodward