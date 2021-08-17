New Zealand to enter lockdown after single virus case found

Officials said they could not immediately find a connection between the man and the handful of people who have tested positive while isolating in quarantine after arriving from abroad. The border is seen as the most likely source of any outbreaks.

The move into the strictest lockdown underscored the vastly different approach New Zealand has taken to the virus than most other nations, which are attempting to suppress its spread rather than eliminate it entirely.

New Zealand has reported just 26 virus deaths since the pandemic began.

The lockdown takes effect from just before midnight Tuesday. It requires people to remain at home and avoid others. Most people can leave only to buy groceries or exercise.

Caption Supermarket staff help a customer with her shopping in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown after detecting just a single community case of the coronavirus. (Hayden Woodward/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Hayden Woodward Credit: Hayden Woodward