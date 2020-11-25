New Zealand soldier faces spying charges in 1st such case

It is the first time somebody from the military has faced such a charge in New Zealand, at least in modern times, the New Zealand Defense Force said Wednesday. The soldier faces a total of 17 charges and will be tried in a court martial.

The military is releasing few other details about the case ahead of the trial, and the soldier's name is being kept secret by court order. The soldier was based at the Linton Military Camp, the nation’s main army camp with about 2,000 people near the city of Palmerston North.